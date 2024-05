From USC Abersee to the big world of FC Bayern

The fans sang: "Zadi on the fence". So Sarah Zadrazil grabbed a megaphone and sang "Super Bayern, Super Bayern, hey, hey". Austria's soccer team player set the pace after the 2:1 victory in Leverkusen and her third championship with Bayern Munich. Of course, a sip from the oversized Paulaner glass was not to be missed: "I don't really like beer that much, but when you become champion in Munich, that's part of it."