Loud protest
Activists woke up the whole of Vienna with a “fire alarm”
During the current wave of climate protests throughout Vienna, the Last Generation activists came up with another atypical protest action. On Tuesday, they marched through the streets at 4.30 a.m. on the dot and woke local residents from their sleep with their "fire alarm".
With loud singing and a lot of noise, the climate activists drew attention to the climate crisis throughout Hietzing. "We are the fire alarm of a sleeping and repressive society," declared the Last Generation on social media.
"Planet is the burning house"
"When the house is on fire and people are asleep, the fire alarm saves their lives. In this metaphor, our planet is the house on fire while humanity is fast asleep. We are the fire alarm - a warning that is not always welcome, but indispensable," says press officer Anna Freund (23).
Effects of the climate crisis
The climate activists want to use this protest action in particular to draw attention to the massive impact of the climate crisis around the world. "In addition to flooding, there have been massive forest fires and drought. There have been crop failures and rising food prices," explains a climate activist in a Last Generation press release.
Disruptive actions without glue
The climate activists started their next wave of protests throughout Vienna on Monday. They blocked the entrance to a supermarket and smeared it with orange paint. In addition to the stickers on the streets, other disruptive actions are also planned this time.
