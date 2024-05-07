Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Loud protest

Activists woke up the whole of Vienna with a “fire alarm”

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 08:01

During the current wave of climate protests throughout Vienna, the Last Generation activists came up with another atypical protest action. On Tuesday, they marched through the streets at 4.30 a.m. on the dot and woke local residents from their sleep with their "fire alarm".

comment0 Kommentare

With loud singing and a lot of noise, the climate activists drew attention to the climate crisis throughout Hietzing. "We are the fire alarm of a sleeping and repressive society," declared the Last Generation on social media.

(Bild: Moritz Holzinger)
(Bild: Moritz Holzinger)

"Planet is the burning house"
"When the house is on fire and people are asleep, the fire alarm saves their lives. In this metaphor, our planet is the house on fire while humanity is fast asleep. We are the fire alarm - a warning that is not always welcome, but indispensable," says press officer Anna Freund (23).

(Bild: Moritz Holzinger)
(Bild: Moritz Holzinger)

Effects of the climate crisis
The climate activists want to use this protest action in particular to draw attention to the massive impact of the climate crisis around the world. "In addition to flooding, there have been massive forest fires and drought. There have been crop failures and rising food prices," explains a climate activist in a Last Generation press release.

Disruptive actions without glue
The climate activists started their next wave of protests throughout Vienna on Monday. They blocked the entrance to a supermarket and smeared it with orange paint. In addition to the stickers on the streets, other disruptive actions are also planned this time.

Irina Stöckl
Irina Stöckl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf