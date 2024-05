Polish judge applies for asylum in Belarus

After the Polish parliamentary elections in October, PiS was replaced by the pro-European coalition led by the current head of government Donald Tusk. "I am frankly shocked," said Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. "We have had a traitor in a similar case before," he added. He was referring to the Polish soldier Emil Czeczko, who deserted in 2021 and applied for asylum in Belarus. According to the Belarusian authorities, he was found dead in March 2022.