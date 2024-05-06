A delicate matter
Defection: US soldier arrested in Russia
A US soldier was arrested in Russia last week. As was announced on Monday, the man, who was previously stationed in South Korea, is accused of theft.
The soldier had been stationed in South Korea and had gone to Russia on his own initiative, reported the broadcasters NBC News, CNN and ABC News on Monday, citing US government representatives. When asked, the communications director of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, only said: "We are aware of this case." However, he gave no further details and referred further questions to the US Department of Defense.
"Russia has informed us of the arrest in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," a spokeswoman for the US armed forces told the news channel CNN. The US citizen had been taken into police custody in the port city of Vladivostok. The family of the victim was informed immediately.
Similar case in North Korea last year
The case is reminiscent of that of US Army soldier Travis King, who fled from South Korea to North Korea last year and was detained there. The US soldier was to be flown to the USA in July after a brawl, an altercation with the police and a prison stay in South Korea. However, he was able to escape from the airport and join a sightseeing tour of the Demilitarized Zone. There, King crossed the border from South to North Korea. After months of interrogation and intensive diplomatic negotiations, the young man was released and later had to stand trial for desertion.
