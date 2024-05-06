Defection: US soldier arrested in Russia

Similar case in North Korea last year

The case is reminiscent of that of US Army soldier Travis King, who fled from South Korea to North Korea last year and was detained there. The US soldier was to be flown to the USA in July after a brawl, an altercation with the police and a prison stay in South Korea. However, he was able to escape from the airport and join a sightseeing tour of the Demilitarized Zone. There, King crossed the border from South to North Korea. After months of interrogation and intensive diplomatic negotiations, the young man was released and later had to stand trial for desertion.