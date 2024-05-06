Vorteilswelt
Wolf shooting premium

Carinthian mayor on trial in Vienna

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 17:23

An unusual trial against the Carinthian mayor Peter Suntinger, head of the municipality of Großkirchheim, took place on Monday afternoon at the Vienna Provincial Court. He had to answer for incitement to commit acts punishable by law.

comment0 Kommentare

The decisive factor was Suntinger's conversation with the news magazine "Profil", in which he had stated last summer that his municipality would pay 2500 euros for every wolf carcass presented - regardless of whether the animal had been properly deterred or not.

Although Suntinger initially defended the premium, he eventually accepted a diversionary offer from the judge and paid a fine of 2,000 euros plus 150 euros in legal costs to avoid a conviction. Suntinger emphasized that he would abide by the law in future. He is therefore still considered blameless. However, the decision is not legally binding. The public prosecutor reserved the right to make a statement.

Mayor Peter Suntinger (Bild: APA Pool/APA/STEFAN SOMWEBER)
Mayor Peter Suntinger
(Bild: APA Pool/APA/STEFAN SOMWEBER)

Apologized in court
Suntinger argued that the premium was necessary to protect sheep farmers and farmers and claimed that there were many more problem wolves in Carinthia than officially stated. He emphasized that the wolf had to be shot if it was spotted. Although he initially protested his innocence, Suntinger later apologized and explained that his actions were unlawful and that he regretted this.

"I wanted to shake people up," argued the mayor. He predicted that the new Carinthian grazing regulations, which are due to come into force on May 15, would bring relief in the fight against problem wolves.

