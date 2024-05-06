Manufacturer wants Swiss Army knife without a blade

Everyone knows it - but the "regulation mania" is now apparently bringing the long legendary Swiss Army Knife to its knees. As the traditional company Victorinox announces, its bestseller is to be defused. Developed in the late 19th century for the Swiss Armed Forces, the multifunctional tool went on to triumph around the world. In addition to a blade, the knife has many a practical gadget such as a corkscrew and screwdriver, nail scissors, a bottle and can opener and even tweezers. And this multifunctional tool has inspired generations.