Flowers as the most beautiful symbol of appreciation

Attention to detail is worth a lot to the Styrians

At around 79 euros per capita, the Styrians are the most generous on this day, together with the Carinthians, according to a recent survey by the trade association. "According to the planned gifts, it should actually be called 'Flower Day'," says Rainer Will, Managing Director of the trade association. A bouquet of flowers is worth an average of between 30 and 50 euros to Styrians on May 12.