Mother's Day gifts
Flowers as the most beautiful symbol of appreciation
Alongside Valentine's Day, Mother's Day is the day with the highest turnover of the year for florists. Styrians dig deepest into their pockets to thank their mothers: on average, 30 to 50 euros are spent on bouquets. The Styrian flower queen tells us which floral greetings are on trend this year.
Mother's Day has been celebrated in Austria on the second Sunday in May for 100 years. Most Styrians make their mothers happy with bouquets of flowers, which are by far the most popular gift. As the florists open their doors until midday on Sundays, flowers are also a great last-minute gift. So it's no wonder that after Valentine's Day, it's the mothers' day of honor that makes the florists' tills ring the loudest.
Attention to detail is worth a lot to the Styrians
At around 79 euros per capita, the Styrians are the most generous on this day, together with the Carinthians, according to a recent survey by the trade association. "According to the planned gifts, it should actually be called 'Flower Day'," says Rainer Will, Managing Director of the trade association. A bouquet of flowers is worth an average of between 30 and 50 euros to Styrians on May 12.
On Mother's Day, there is probably no better way to show your emotions than with flowers. They are the most beautiful symbol to express the bond with a person.
Blumenkönigin Verena Unteregger
At Blumen Engeles Florathek in Graz, mixed May bouquets with colorful flowers as well as small flower arrangements or heart arrangements are particularly popular on this special day, the latter especially with the youngest customers. Hydrangeas, rose bushes and all kinds of plants for balconies and gardens are also very popular as gifts for mothers, as are gifts in the form of chocolate, herbs and wine to go with the flowers, reports the Flower Queen.
Regionality and sustainability as craftsmanship in pastel shades
"Bouquets are handcrafted and can be perfectly tailored to your own mother and her taste, which makes them a very personal gift," says the flower queen.
"The use of local flowers and plants as well as natural materials that are recyclable and biodegradable has now become the standard, and our customers pay close attention to where the flowers they buy come from," says Johann Obendrauf, President of the Austrian Flower Council. In 2024,bouquets in a soft sky blue, bright white, pastel yellow, magenta or sage and orange tones are particularly in demand.
Flower subscriptions: seasonal and individual
A flower subscription is a good way to make mom happy with a beautiful bouquet, and not just once. Such a subscription can be customized: either certain occasions are chosen on which the mother receives a flower greeting in the form of a colourful bouquet, or seasonal bouquets are delivered in spring, summer, autumn and winter, for example.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.