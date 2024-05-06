The potential for heating with waste heat is huge

Heat is available all year round

Half of the fossil fuel consumption for heating could thus be saved, explained Christoph Drexel, who also pointed out that this heat is available all year round. There are only downtimes during the Christmas week due to company vacations. These have to be bridged, for example with biomass. Drexel emphasized that large networks that can be operated multimodally would be required for implementation. And Drexel and Preißinger even see storage possibilities.