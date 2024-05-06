“Debt collection agencies earn themselves silly”

Debt counseling services are alarmed to learn that 17 percent more people contacted a service for the first time than in the previous year. On average, people who turn to debt counseling are over-indebted by 55,000 euros. The most common reason is the loss of a job or a lower income (e.g. due to parental leave or retirement). The second most common reason is a lack of good money management. Around 18% have overstretched themselves financially as a self-employed person. "What is alarming for us is that one in eight people cite high living and housing costs as a reason for over-indebtedness," says Clemens Mitterlehner, head of debt counseling. This figure is twice as high as in the previous year.