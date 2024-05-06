Berlusconi threw up because of Putin gift

Equal friendship

This experience had shaken the relationship between the two leading politicians. The former Italian prime minister is said to have reconsidered his friendship with Putin, which lasted more than 20 years. "Berlusconi and Putin admired each other and their relationship was absolutely equal. Putin thought this Italian entrepreneur, who controlled television and had made the leap into politics, was brilliant. Berlusconi, in turn, thought Putin was a pragmatist who was capable of running a country like Russia (...)," Cicchitto said.