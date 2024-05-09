On foot through Hochsteiermark

Incidentally, the "legendary" six-metre-high natural monument takes its name from a wager that the devil once proposed to the Lord God in order to return to heaven. During the resurrection celebration on Christmas Eve, he was to build a rock tower that had to reach all the way to heaven. Lucifer worked so frantically that his support frame for the heavy rocks broke. His time was running out and he had to return to hell. The three stones that he had already piled on top of each other on the Fischbacher Alpe were left behind on the summit - since then the mountain has been called the Devil's Stone. This is just one of the imaginative stories from Hochsteiermark.