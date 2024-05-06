Wants to save the terminally ill
Til Schweiger donates mega sum to Heinz Hoenig
Berlin doctors are fighting for the life of TV icon Heinz Hoenig. He is in an induced coma and only a life-saving operation can save the 72-year-old if he is strong enough for it. And have enough money for the 90,000 operation. According to his wife, the actor only has "a small pension" and no health insurance.
One person who was very shocked by the drama is Til Schweiger, who now wants to save his friend. Schweiger wants to dig deep into his pockets for Hoenig's operation and contribute 20,000 euros, according to German media reports.
Other stars are also transferring money to the "Siegelring" donation platform set up by star composer Ralph Siegel to make the operation possible.
Aorta needs to be replaced
According to his wife, the 72-year-old is fighting for survival. "Literally. I know that my Heinzi is incredibly strong. But now he is fighting the battle of his life," Annika Kärsten-Hoenig told Bild (Sunday). "His entire aorta has to be replaced. That is of course associated with a high risk," she explained. Hoenig is in an induced coma until further notice.
"Small pension"
Annika Kärsten-Hoenig explained why Hoenig does not have health insurance: "Yes, Heinz has certainly earned a lot of money in his great career. But an artist has to finance everything from these fees, including insurance. But what if the contracts don't materialize and at some point the insurance costs more per month than the small pension Heinz receives? Well, what do you do then? Hope to stay healthy."
Hoenig played in the 1980s hit "Das Boot". He is also known from TV multi-part series by director Dieter Wedel from the 1990s ("Der große Bellheim", "Der Schattenmann", "Der König von St. Pauli"). Most recently, he took part in the RTL jungle camp as a candidate.
Hoenig was born in Bavaria and grew up in Lower Saxony. Years ago, the actor moved to Blankenburg in the Harz Mountains in Saxony-Anhalt with his wife Annika, who is 34 years his junior. He became a father again a few years ago. The couple have two small children.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.