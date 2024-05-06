Til Schweiger donates mega sum to Heinz Hoenig

Aorta needs to be replaced

According to his wife, the 72-year-old is fighting for survival. "Literally. I know that my Heinzi is incredibly strong. But now he is fighting the battle of his life," Annika Kärsten-Hoenig told Bild (Sunday). "His entire aorta has to be replaced. That is of course associated with a high risk," she explained. Hoenig is in an induced coma until further notice.