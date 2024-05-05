Argentina mourns the loss of world champion coach Menotti

"Offensive, clean, cheerful "

Menotti, who like Lionel Messi came from the city of Rosario, was regarded as a soccer philosopher. As early as his first title as a coach in 1973 with the club Huracan in the Argentinian league, "El Flaco" (the thin one) defined his style: "offensive, clean, cheerful" - in contrast to a purely results-oriented game. He described this as "left-wing" soccer. However, his greatest triumph came during the tyranny of the right-wing military junta between 1976 and 1983. Menotti did not openly criticize the military, but let his disapproval shine through.