Deceased at the age of 85
Argentina mourns the loss of world champion coach Menotti
Argentina's soccer is mourning the loss of Cesar Luis Menotti. The 1978 World Cup-winning coach has died at the age of 85. This was announced by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) on the X platform on Sunday. At the age of 39, Menotti had led Argentina to their first World Cup title with ex-Austria legionnaire Mario Kempes at the 1978 World Cup, which took place during the military dictatorship. There was initially no further information on the circumstances of his death.
"One of the great figures of our soccer has left us. My condolences to his family and loved ones," wrote Argentinian star Lionel Messi on Instagram. Argentina's ultra-liberal president Javier Milei on X: "Deep sadness at the departure of the leader of a group that gave the country one of its greatest joys. Although I belong to a different school, it would be foolish to deny the contribution of Cesar Luis Menotti." Several clubs that Menotti had coached expressed their sadness on social media, including FC Barcelona.
"Offensive, clean, cheerful "
Menotti, who like Lionel Messi came from the city of Rosario, was regarded as a soccer philosopher. As early as his first title as a coach in 1973 with the club Huracan in the Argentinian league, "El Flaco" (the thin one) defined his style: "offensive, clean, cheerful" - in contrast to a purely results-oriented game. He described this as "left-wing" soccer. However, his greatest triumph came during the tyranny of the right-wing military junta between 1976 and 1983. Menotti did not openly criticize the military, but let his disapproval shine through.
Before his coaching career, Menotti had been a professional player. At the age of 80, he got a job with the Argentinian FA and became general director of the country's various national teams.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.