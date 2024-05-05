Mutual accusations
No end in sight to the Gaza war
The terrorist organization Hamas and Israel accuse each other of blocking negotiations on a hostage deal and a ceasefire.
No decisive progress has been made in the indirect negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza war. Both the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas and the Israeli government insist on their partly contradictory positions. Both sides accused each other of obstructing the talks.
In Cairo, Hamas stuck to its central demands, for example that a ceasefire must lead to a complete end to the war. However, Israel, which was not represented at the talks in Egypt's capital, categorically rejects this.
Hamas wants to remain in power
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated this (see video above). He announced that the military operation would end once Hamas had been removed from power. His country was willing to pause the fighting in return for the release of hostages. However, Hamas' demands for an end to the war and a withdrawal of Israeli troops were just as unacceptable as Hamas remaining in power.
No interest in a ceasefire?
Hamas leader Ismael Haniyeh accused Netanyahu of continuing the aggression, escalating the conflict and sabotaging the efforts of the mediators. Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant replied that Hamas had made it clear that it was not seriously interested in achieving a ceasefire.
The international efforts were also overshadowed by renewed fighting. Following shelling by Hamas, Israel closed an important border crossing into the Gaza Strip for urgently needed aid deliveries. Netanyah also wanted to close the Arab TV station Al Jazeera in Israel.
