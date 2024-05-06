What the myths about waste separation are all about

Our mountains of waste are growing skywards, too much of it ends up in forests, rivers and oceans around the world. Yet much of it could be recycled. Brantner green solutions, one of Austria's largest recycling management companies, which specializes in sorting waste, aims to recycle as many valuable materials as possible. However, this is only possible with the correct waste separation and the help of all of us. Managing Director Josef Scheidl therefore dispels five common waste myths.