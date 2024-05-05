Thanks to the helpers
Big day of honor for fire departments across the country
The weekend was all about the many volunteers who are on call for emergencies around the clock. They rescue people, extinguish fires, salvage wrecks, pump out flooded cellars - the "Day of the Fire Brigade" was dedicated to our true everyday heroes in all its glory.
Celebrations were held throughout the country. "As a thank you for the tireless efforts and selfless commitment of all helpers," emphasized Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann. The ceremony of the Zuberbach-Podler fire department, which currently has 50 members, including 32 active members, was held in a dignified manner. The grand finale was the blessing of the new fire engine. The costs amounted to 200,000 euros, with the state contributing 96,248 euros.
Many awards
The ceremony in Kirchfidisch on Sunday included a concert, a reception for guest fire brigades and a festive church service. The 100th anniversary of the fire department was a special occasion. Provincial Councillor Schneemann, District Governor Peter Bubik and Mayor Norbert Sulyok presented Rudolf Bresnig, Josef Stubits, Otto Posch and Herbert Vögl with the provincial medal of honor on the occasion of their 50-year membership.
No worries about new blood
The Lackenbach fire department opened its new, ultra-modern base at the same time as its 150th anniversary. Heinrich Dorner, provincial councillor and fire department officer: "We can look forward to an increase of 600 members across the province within two years. Almost every 17th Burgenlander is a member of a fire department! Compared to the number of inhabitants, this puts us in an excellent second place in Austria, only Upper Austria has more members."
