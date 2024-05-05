Big day of honor for fire departments across the country

No worries about new blood

The Lackenbach fire department opened its new, ultra-modern base at the same time as its 150th anniversary. Heinrich Dorner, provincial councillor and fire department officer: "We can look forward to an increase of 600 members across the province within two years. Almost every 17th Burgenlander is a member of a fire department! Compared to the number of inhabitants, this puts us in an excellent second place in Austria, only Upper Austria has more members."