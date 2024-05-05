After missing out on the squad
Two Salzburgers become lone warriors
Despite not being considered for the 2024/25 ÖSV squad, biathlete Julia Schwaiger and skier Noah Geihseder are fighting back. "I want to show everyone," they say in unison. But there are also many challenges awaiting the duo. Meanwhile, winter sports colleague Niklas Skaardal resigned.
"I was very surprised." Not being considered for the 2024/25 ÖSV squad was a real shock for skier Noah Geihseder (SC Wagrain). Especially because he no longer even has co-trainer status after a turbulent season with a crash and brand change.
This means that the Pongau native will be completely on his own next year. In addition to organizational challenges (training, etc.), Geihseder will also face high financial costs. "I hope that I can find more supporters," says the athlete, who has been riding for Blizzard for a few months now. Despite the setback, however, he is confident that things will quickly pick up again and he will fight his way back. "I will give everything for my sport," emphasizes Geihseder.
Colleague Niklas Skaardal (SK Hallein), son of Norwegian ski legend Atle Skaardal and former local ski racer Karin Köllerer, also lost his place and resigned.
Learned about it from the media
Biathlete Julia Schwaiger, who found out from the media, was also among those not considered. "It would have been nice to get a call about how things were going. I was an integral part of the IBU Cup team and contributed to the fact that we have six starting places again," explains the 28-year-old.
This does little to change her attitude: "I'm fully motivated for the new season and want to show everyone." A total of 69 athletes from Salzburg are in the ÖSV national squad for the coming winter season. Most of them belong to Schwaiger's biathlon camp. In addition to evergreen Simon Eder and Fabian Müllauer, Anna Andexer, Kristina Oberthaler and Lea Rothschopf are also in the A squad. Ski cross skier Adam Kappacher was promoted after a strong season, as was combined skier Thomas Rettenegger. The latter is now back on a par with his brother Stefan - at least as far as the squad is concerned.
