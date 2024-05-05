Two Salzburgers become lone warriors

This does little to change her attitude: "I'm fully motivated for the new season and want to show everyone." A total of 69 athletes from Salzburg are in the ÖSV national squad for the coming winter season. Most of them belong to Schwaiger's biathlon camp. In addition to evergreen Simon Eder and Fabian Müllauer, Anna Andexer, Kristina Oberthaler and Lea Rothschopf are also in the A squad. Ski cross skier Adam Kappacher was promoted after a strong season, as was combined skier Thomas Rettenegger. The latter is now back on a par with his brother Stefan - at least as far as the squad is concerned.