“I’m going to die!” Cancer drama surrounding ex-Rapid goalkeeper

As the 52-year-old German revealed in an interview with "Bild am Sonntag", he has known about the disease for around a year. "The whole mess was discovered during a routine check-up," says Koch, who, by his own admission, had not been doing so well beforehand. "My blood values were conspicuously bad. The doctor then told me the diagnosis at some point and gave me another six months - but he was way off the mark." He hadn't lost his sense of humor despite the cancer - and so he jokingly warned his 70-year-old doctor "that he should be careful that it doesn't turn around and I visit him at his funeral".