Two Lamborghinis wrecked within 24 hours

Sports car took off near the crash barrier

In a left-hand bend, the driver apparently accelerated too much and the sports car started drifting. The speedster hit a crash barrier on the left-hand side of the road, took off and flew into an adjacent forest, where it crashed into a tree after about 45 meters. The two occupants were injured and taken to Wels Hospital by the Red Cross after receiving first aid. The speedster is a case for the scrap press.