"Here we go!" shouts the Polish maid, waving out of the garage. A black Lexus W-BAU 100 is parked next to a gray Porsche Boxster W-BAU 200. As we enter the Lugner villa in the middle of the Grinzing vineyards, a camera crew from Puls4 is just leaving the house on the other side. "Wedding stress," laughs the landlord and quickly lets a piece of chocolate melt in his mouth. "I put on new shoes especially for the photos," he says, pointing to his Yves Saint Laurent slippers. Then the master builder takes a seat with his Simone on the green living area. Mrs. Lugner-to-be is wearing grey-brown jeans and a black top that reveals two huge tattoos. Her left upper arm is adorned with the wings of an angel, while her right arm is adorned with a dragon, just like the one the singer Pink wears on her thigh.