Anton Baier is the Stoafex of Zederhaus
Anton Baier has been absorbed in his fascination for stones for 40 years. No effort is too much for him. He once dragged a gemstone from the mountain down into the valley that was as heavy as he was.
He found his first rock crystal at the age of five. He came across the transparent stone in a ditch near his parents' house. "That's where it all began. I've been collecting ever since. Now it's at altitude," smiles Anton Baier in the middle of his "stoa room".
He has lovingly set it up on the ground floor of his house in Zederhaus. You could also be standing in the House of Nature in Salzburg, the 47-year-old has so many beautiful things on display here. There are glowing blue-purple fluorites next to whitish calcites and rock crystals, to name but a few. The gemstones come in small, medium and really big sizes.
Whenever his work as a carpenter allows, the Zederhauser and mountain rescuer is up in the mountains. Alone or with members of the collectors' association "Stoafexn" (lungauer-stoafexn.at), Baier marches up to the Weißeck at 2700 meters.
Miners were already mining here in the Middle Ages
"We always find beautiful stones in caves and mining tunnels from the Middle Ages. The sheen alone is amazing," enthuses Stoafex about his discovery tours. No effort seems to be too much for his hobby. He points to a colossal stone. "It weighs 67.5 kilos, just like me," grins the Zederhauser. He has brought the beautiful piece to his private museum in his rucksack. You rarely get in each other's way on the mountain. Only once has Baier experienced someone breaking the collector's code of honor and emptying a spot he had marked.
Baier's wife and children have not fallen under the spell of the stones. If they also collected, the family would probably have to extend their house with its beautiful mountain views at some point. The collection is already so large that Anton Baier says: "I have to make it smaller." But the next tour is sure to come.
