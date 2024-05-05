Anton Baier is the Stoafex of Zederhaus

Miners were already mining here in the Middle Ages

"We always find beautiful stones in caves and mining tunnels from the Middle Ages. The sheen alone is amazing," enthuses Stoafex about his discovery tours. No effort seems to be too much for his hobby. He points to a colossal stone. "It weighs 67.5 kilos, just like me," grins the Zederhauser. He has brought the beautiful piece to his private museum in his rucksack. You rarely get in each other's way on the mountain. Only once has Baier experienced someone breaking the collector's code of honor and emptying a spot he had marked.