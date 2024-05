Villach is also talking about a champion coach

Was Stewart's assistant

The 56-year-old American (with a German passport) spent ten years as an assistant or head coach in the German top league DEL. In Augsburg, he was assistant to former VSV crack Mike Stewart from 2016 to 2018 - and then succeeded him. And in the past season, Tuomie led the South Tyrolean club Ritten to the Alps Hockey League title - with a 4:0 sweep over Cortina in the final. Afterwards, he has already been to Villach in his "Rittner Buam" company car and has seen everything there.