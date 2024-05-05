A touch of Hollywood to attack in Tyrol

Despite the rather cool outside temperatures last Friday evening, the large hall of the Wörgl event and culture temple "Komma" was swelteringly hot. This was not only due to the numerous rock fans of all ages in attendance, but also to the hard rock band "Midriff", who were actually announced as the support band for the main act "Tito and Tarantula", but whose brilliant performance was a highly acclaimed concert in its own right.