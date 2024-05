Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault allegations

Former actor Ruari Cannon, for example, accused him of touching him inappropriately in 2013 at the age of 21. Nine other men also say in the documentary "Spacey Unmasked" that the actor behaved inappropriately towards them. "I take full responsibility for my past behavior and actions, but I cannot and will not apologize to anyone who has made things up about me or told exaggerated stories about me," the accused now said.