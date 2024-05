What new forms sexuality takes in old age

Sexuality takes on new forms in old age

In men, however, erection problems increase steadily from the age of 50. As a result, many people in old age are more interested in tenderness and closeness and less in pure sexual intercourse as practised in their younger years. "A couple for whom sexuality - in whatever form - has always played a major role will remain sexually lively in old age, even if the approach changes," says expert Gerti Senger.