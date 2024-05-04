“Shameful and anemic performance”

Catastrophic! Desolate! Listless! Naive! Embarrassing! Laughable! Pick a word, each one fits Austria's performance yesterday in the 2-0 defeat against their namesake from Lustenau. Violett were shown up by the bottom team, so you have to wonder whether coach Michael Wimmer can still reach the team. Before the game, he had called for "mentality, character, passion and greed" - either he didn't call for any of that in the dressing room or he said it, but if he did, then obviously nobody listened to him.