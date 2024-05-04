Wimmer served:
“Shameful and anemic performance”
Austria performed like a hobby team against last-placed Lustenau. Coach Michael Wimmer was disappointed: "We can't go on like this under any circumstances." He described it as a "shameful and anemic performance".
Catastrophic! Desolate! Listless! Naive! Embarrassing! Laughable! Pick a word, each one fits Austria's performance yesterday in the 2-0 defeat against their namesake from Lustenau. Violett were shown up by the bottom team, so you have to wonder whether coach Michael Wimmer can still reach the team. Before the game, he had called for "mentality, character, passion and greed" - either he didn't call for any of that in the dressing room or he said it, but if he did, then obviously nobody listened to him.
It was unbelievable how schoolboy-like the defense was when conceding goals, unbelievable how many misplaced passes the midfield produced, unbelievable how bumbling the attack was, and the 0:2 deficit at the break was completely deserved.
Pile of chaos
A collective pile of chaos, only goalkeeper Früchtl was in normal form, and to top it all off, Plavotic failed to beat Schierl with a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
The fact that Plavotic and none of the "established" players such as Fischer, Gruber or Ranftl scored - also showed that the so-called leading players were hiding.
The second 45 violet minutes? Not a jot better than the first, no rebellion. Wimmer didn't make a statement at the break either, only making a change after 55 minutes - pointless, nothing changed.
So: Only one Austria point from the last three games, even if they are still in first place - in this condition, there is no need to even think about the European Cup at the Verteilerkreis.
"Unworthy of an Austria"
Reinhold Ranftl agreed: "We've lost nothing internationally with performances like that. Everyone had their pants full, that was unworthy of an Austria!"
Head of sport Manuel Ortlechner spoke of an "incredibly shameful performance that makes you think". Wimmer called the performance before the break "anemic, we weren't on the pitch at all". The reasons? "Quality or no quality, failures or no failures, it's a matter of attitude, I'm also responsible for that. It definitely can't go on like this!"
Yesterday's performance was the low point of the season - at least everyone knows that!
