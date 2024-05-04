A setback at the wrong time for the Rothosen

In the round before last against Sturm II, it took FC Dornbirn just over a minute to fall behind. In the home game against KSV on Friday evening, the Rothosen only kept the score at zero for a little longer - goalkeeper Jakob Odehnal had to reach behind him in the sixth minute. Miskovic was alone in the center after a cross-field pass and had no problem slotting home to give KSV the lead.