1:3 against Kapfenberg
A setback at the wrong time for the Rothosen
After six rounds without defeat, the Rothosen suffered another defeat against KSV, with the final score being 1:3. Kapfenberg had three chances, Dornbirn many times more. The Orie team were denied a second penalty, which proved to be decisive in the end.
In the round before last against Sturm II, it took FC Dornbirn just over a minute to fall behind. In the home game against KSV on Friday evening, the Rothosen only kept the score at zero for a little longer - goalkeeper Jakob Odehnal had to reach behind him in the sixth minute. Miskovic was alone in the center after a cross-field pass and had no problem slotting home to give KSV the lead.
It was to be Kapfenberg's only chance in the first half. The game was controlled by the home side from Birkenwiese. However, they did not yet show the necessary consistency in the attacking third - Anteo Fetahu and Felix Mandl missed the best opportunities in the first 45 minutes.
Dornbirn coach Orie made a change at the break, bringing on another striker in Ramon after starting with the same starting eleven as against Sturm, just as he had done at half-time against Graz. This was immediately noticeable, as the Brazilian secured balls in the attacking third and the Reds continued to close down their table rivals.
Fetahu's free-kick was deflected over the crossbar by KSV goalkeeper Strebinger. A short time later, however, the former team goalkeeper was powerless. Ramon had extended a throw-in in the penalty area with his head to Mandler's hand, and FCD defender Stefan Umjenovic confidently dispatched the resulting penalty to equalize the score at 1:1.
No second whistle
When substitute Mateusinho fell in the penalty area in the 83rd minute, referee Talic should have pointed to the spot again - again Mandler was the culprit, this time he left his leg out. A clearly wrong decision that was to cost the Reds.
They were denied another goal in the final phase. They were lucky - or rather had a brilliant keeper - when Odenahl deflected a shot from Laimhofer onto the crossbar. No luck, however, when Hofleitner headed KSV back into the lead shortly afterwards. And only shortly afterwards, he increased the lead to 3:1. A bitter blow for the Orie team, who suffered another defeat after six rounds.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.