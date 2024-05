Hope for Champions League in Graz is gone

Three rounds to go, in which Sturm will probably need seven points if Salzburg win everything! Christian Ilzer's team will be looking for the next three-pointer on their way to the title on Sunday when they face Hartberg in Liebenau. In their last encounter, Sturm came away with a 3:1 win in eastern Styria. "The next tough task, but the Cup title has welded the team together once again. It was the first major title for some of the lads. It will certainly give the team wings in the final spurt," sports director Andreas Schicker is convinced.