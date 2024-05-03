Unclear what it was used for
Amateur researchers find mysterious Roman object
There are archaeological objects for which it is still not known what they were used for. These include the so-called pentagon dodecahedron from Roman times. Amateur archaeologists in England have unearthed one of the largest specimens ever found.
A dodecahedron discovered in the summer of 2023, which dates back to the 4th century AD and is exceptionally well preserved, now raises the questions surrounding the mysterious objects once again.
The dodecagonal object is one of only 33 known specimens from Roman Britain and one of around 130 worldwide. It is considered "one of the great mysteries of archaeology", according to the Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group, a group of amateur archaeologists in the English region of Lincolnshire, where it was found in June.
Found exclusively in northern regions
The Roman pentagon dodecahedrons were found exclusively in northern regions where the Celts had once ruled. Could it be that they had already invented the hollow bronze objects, about the size of a fist, with twelve pentagonal outer surfaces, each with a circular hole of a different size in the middle and knobs at the corners? Experts have still not been able to find out.
According to CNN, the dodecahedron found by the British Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group was deliberately placed in a hollow around 1700 years ago together with other clay objects. Metallurgical tests have shown that it is made of a copper alloy - 75 percent copper, seven percent tin and 18 percent lead.
"It is complete and undamaged"
According to the Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group, the dodecahedron is "one of the largest specimens". "It is complete, undamaged and was clearly considered very valuable by its builder and its users," said its secretary Richard Parker. "So there must have been a very important reason for it to have been deposited in the ground as it was."
No description in Roman literature
There are no descriptions of dodecahedrons in Roman literature or pictorial representations in mosaics, Parker told CNN. All the specimens found were of different sizes, which means that they were probably not used for measuring. Since the dodecahedron uncovered in June is undamaged and shows no signs of wear, it is unlikely to be a tool, he added.
Is it a ritual object?
But the Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group has a working theory, Parker said. "Most likely they were some kind of religious or ritual object. The Romans were a very superstitious people and generally needed signs to make decisions in their daily lives." One indication of this assumption is that the dodecahedron was found near a small Roman equestrian god figurine, which "has strong religious references," says Parker.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.