Young man seriously injured with a knife

A verbal and physical altercation between a Somali man (26) living in Graz and an unknown man took place in the Volksgartenpark in Graz at around 02:20. The unknown perpetrator stabbed the Somali man with a knife and hit him in the stomach area. The suspect then fled on foot in the direction of Annenstraße. The ambulance transported the Somali man to Graz Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He had to undergo emergency surgery there. His condition is now stable.