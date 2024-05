Deadly seafaring disease also raged in Carinthia

There are several hundred kilometers between the sea and the Carinthian Jauntal. And so it is hard to imagine that scurvy, which was caused by vitamin C deficiency on the high seas, was also rampant between Gallicia and Neuhaus. "Our study shows that scurvy was particularly common in this alpine region around the time of birth, among infants and young children," explains bioarchaeologist Magdalena Srienc-Ściesiek, who, together with her colleagues, examined 86 skeletons from three early medieval settlements in the Jauntal valley.