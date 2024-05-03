Britney Spears:
Nervous breakdown at the Chateau Marmont?
Britney Spears is causing her fans great concern. Just hours after her divorce from Sam Asghari became final, she got into a heated argument with her current boyfriend at the famous Chateau Marmont on Wednesday night, which ended with her spiraling out of control, crying, almost being taken away in an ambulance and being brought out of the hotel in just her underwear.
According to the US website "TMZ", the pop singer had taken a room with her current lover Paul Soliz at the famous Chateu Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Shortly before this, it had become known that she and her ex-husband Sam Asghari had reached an agreement in their divorce proceedings.
Shouting and mobbing guests
Spears had been partying and drinking with Soliz in the hotel room until the situation got out of hand and the two got into a fight. It is reported that they even beat each other up. Spears is then said to have run through the corridors of the hotel shouting and accosting guests and staff. There was talk of a leg injury.
By the time the police and an ambulance arrived, however, everything was said to have calmed down. Photos published by "TMZ" show a stretcher being pushed out again.
Eyewitnesses report that it looked like a nervous breakdown. It brought back memories of 2007, when Spears shaved off her hair in front of the paparazzi and then ended up in a psychiatric ward.
Naked down to her underpants!
And this time, too, the photos are shocking. "TMZ" shows pictures of Spears being escorted out of the hotel by one of her bodyguards. She is naked except for a pair of underpants. She is holding a white pillow in front of her chest. Someone has placed a blanket around her shoulders.
Hours after the incident, she posted confused messages on Instagram. Among other things, she wrote that it was "fake news" and that she was getting stronger every day.
She was having her period and was "bitchy". "I also sprained my ankle last night and the paramedics turned up at my door unannounced. They never came into my room, but I felt totally harassed. I'm moving to Boston."
The Instagram post from Britney Spears:
Just twisted ankle?
In another post, she wrote that her mom had something to do with it. "I know my mom was involved!!!! I haven't spoken to her in six months and she called right after it happened before the news was out!!!! I was fooled like she did back then!!! I wish I had grandparents!!! I can't stand her!!!"
She posted a video online in which she shows her badly swollen and blue ankle and explains that she tripped in the hotel living room and injured her ankle. All the excitement was about that and nothing more.
The video message from Spears is embedded here:
Over ten years under guardianship
After Spears shaved her head in 2007, she was treated in a clinic. The following year, her father took over guardianship of her. This was terminated in November 2021 after fans protested against it for years under the hashtag #FreeBritney and Spears fought against it in a lengthy legal battle.
Spears also regained control of her enormous fortune. At the end of April, it was reported that she was squandering it at a rapid pace and was in "serious danger" of going bankrupt. Among other things, she was taking monthly trips to Hawaii, where her two sons from her marriage to Kevin Federline live.
She also regularly flies in a private jet to the luxury resort "The Brando" in French Polynesia. These trips are said to cost up to one million dollars per stay, including the cost of private jets (cost: 185,000 dollars per hour), exclusive accommodation and staff.
Spears, who has won several platinum records and Grammy Awards, is one of the most successful female artists in music history.
