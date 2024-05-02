Raiffeisenbank paid 464 million euros to Putin

Strabag deal for 1.5 billion euros highly controversial

RBI Russia was supposed to buy the oligarch Oleg Deripaska's shares in the domestic construction group Strabag for 1.5 billion euros. These shares would then have been transferred to RBI's parent company. This would have at least allowed Raiffeisen to bring the majority of the profits that had been frozen in Russia for years to Austria despite EU sanctions. However, US authorities immediately raised concerns because Deripaska, who is loyal to the Kremlin, is himself on the blacklist. And ultimately, Vladimir Putin would first have to personally approve such a delicate deal.