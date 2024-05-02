Gaza destruction: “Not seen since 1945”

The main players met two weeks ago in the Jordanian capital Amman to plan how the Gaza Strip can be freed from the enormous mountains of rubble. The UN Development Program (UNDP) is coordinating the evacuation. "The problem is that the mass of rubble is unprecedented. We will have to develop new ideas on how to proceed with the evacuation," said Birch. According to UNMAS, 65 percent of the destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip are residential buildings. It would take 100 trucks 14 years to remove all the rubble.