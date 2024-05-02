Hoping for a miracle
Insurance company won’t save terminally ill twins
In the USA, identical twins are waiting for a cure. But the health insurance company does not want to pay for it. The family is now hoping for generous donors.
Eli and Easton have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy. This hereditary condition can destroy nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure, only a treatment that can stop the symptoms and prevent complications. The two children currently have no symptoms, but it is only a matter of time.
Parents in shock
The health insurance company does not want to pay. When the notification arrived, the young mother was in shock: "A single treatment with Zolgesnesma costs between one million and 2.3 million dollars per child." Reed and her husband Austin have therefore set up a donation website on GoFundMe. They want to get their babies the medication through the kindness of strangers.
Austin Reed: "The insurance company also rejected our appeal. Now our children's lives are no longer in our hands, but in the hands of other people. It's a tough call."
