Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hoping for a miracle

Insurance company won’t save terminally ill twins

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 20:23

In the USA, identical twins are waiting for a cure. But the health insurance company does not want to pay for it. The family is now hoping for generous donors.

comment0 Kommentare

Eli and Easton have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy. This hereditary condition can destroy nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure, only a treatment that can stop the symptoms and prevent complications. The two children currently have no symptoms, but it is only a matter of time.

Parents in shock
The health insurance company does not want to pay. When the notification arrived, the young mother was in shock: "A single treatment with Zolgesnesma costs between one million and 2.3 million dollars per child." Reed and her husband Austin have therefore set up a donation website on GoFundMe. They want to get their babies the medication through the kindness of strangers.

Zitat Icon

A one-time treatment with Zolgesnesma costs between one million and 2.3 million dollars per child.

Die Eltern der Zwillinge

Austin Reed: "The insurance company also rejected our appeal. Now our children's lives are no longer in our hands, but in the hands of other people. It's a tough call."

Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf