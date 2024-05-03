KAC has to tighten its squad belt

Are more legionnaires coming?

Will more legionnaires arrive after the departures of local mainstays Lukas Haudum and Manuel Ganahl? "That's difficult to predict, we often talk about the future with the coaching team and are currently planning for the new season. It doesn't always have to be legionnaires, we also have great up-and-comers like van Ee or Sablattnig as replacements. But there are problems for me when it comes to home-grown youngsters. Only a few clubs are doing a good job with young talent, others want to profit from them." Is Austro-Belgian Senna Peeters (38 points in 41 games in Innsbruck, only 21 years old) an issue in Klagenfurt? Pilloni: "I don't even know if he's still on the market!"