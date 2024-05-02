Surf Opening 2024
The lake is calling – everyone gets their money’s worth
12,000 guests brought the Neusiedler Strandbad to life by day and by night at the start of the Surf Opening 2024. Plenty of action for visitors to join in and watch awaits again this weekend.
The Surf Opening 2024 could not have got off to a better start. No fewer than 12,000 guests made the pilgrimage to Neusiedl am See for the opening and made the lido shake day and night.
Night owls got their money's worth
The first party kicked off on Tuesday, with 5,000 night owls filling the three party floors and partying into the early hours. A perfect start, which will continue on Friday and Saturday evening. Special highlights will be the Beach Stadl hosted by Bettel-Alm on Friday and of course the 88.6 Rock & Pop Floor on both evenings. All fans of electronic music will also get their money's worth in the Paradise Club Floor and Rave Room. Admission is at 9 pm.
Perfect conditions for windsurfers
The crowds were even bigger during the day on May 1st. A total of 7000 visitors flocked to the Neusiedler lido and enjoyed the wide range of activities on offer. A perfect test for the coming weekend, when the crowds are likely to be even bigger. The weather forecast could not be better. Summery temperatures are expected on both Saturday and Sunday. And best of all: there will also be enough wind for the windsurfers and wingers.
Top-class beach volleyball tournament
In addition to the surfing competitions, the sporting highlight of the Surf Opening will be the start of the highest national beach volleyball series, the win2day Beach Volleyball Tour PRO. From Friday to Sunday, the best national beach volleyball players and top international stars will battle it out in a top-class tournament for a total of 14,000 euros in prize money. In keeping with the summer temperatures, hot rallies are guaranteed. The lake is calling!
