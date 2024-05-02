The lake is calling – everyone gets their money’s worth

Perfect conditions for windsurfers

The crowds were even bigger during the day on May 1st. A total of 7000 visitors flocked to the Neusiedler lido and enjoyed the wide range of activities on offer. A perfect test for the coming weekend, when the crowds are likely to be even bigger. The weather forecast could not be better. Summery temperatures are expected on both Saturday and Sunday. And best of all: there will also be enough wind for the windsurfers and wingers.