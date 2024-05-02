“Eternity chemicals” in many cosmetic products

App can help to detect PFAS in products

The AK and the environmental advisory service point out that PFAS substances were detected in the urine of Austrian schoolchildren in 2020, for example, as well as at more than a quarter of all groundwater measuring points examined in Austria. It is recommended to look out for the Austrian Ecolabel or the EU Ecolabel on cosmetic products and to be careful if the word "fluorine" is on the list of ingredients. The "ToxFox" app, which can be used to scan and check products in the store, can provide help.