37 people rescued
Apartment fire in Vienna: entire building evacuated
Fire alarm on Thursday in the early hours of the morning in the Viennese district of Währing. A fire broke out in a ground floor apartment and thick smoke quickly spread through the building. 37 people had to be brought to safety by the fire department. A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.
The Vienna Fire Brigade was called to Staudgasse at around 5.30 am. According to fire department spokesman Christian Feiler, a fire had broken out in an apartment on the ground floor of the apartment building. The two residents of the apartment were able to escape by jumping out of the window before the fire department arrived.
A short time later, a corridor window burned through, causing thick smoke to spread through the building and necessitating an evacuation. "We brought a total of 37 people outside, 15 of whom were rescued using a turntable ladder," said the spokesperson.
Vienna's professional rescue team had to provide medical assistance to a total of 44 people. A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.
The fire department is currently still clearing up the site. The cause of the fire is still unclear.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.