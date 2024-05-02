Vorteilswelt
37 people rescued

Apartment fire in Vienna: entire building evacuated

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 08:55

Fire alarm on Thursday in the early hours of the morning in the Viennese district of Währing. A fire broke out in a ground floor apartment and thick smoke quickly spread through the building. 37 people had to be brought to safety by the fire department. A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

The Vienna Fire Brigade was called to Staudgasse at around 5.30 am. According to fire department spokesman Christian Feiler, a fire had broken out in an apartment on the ground floor of the apartment building. The two residents of the apartment were able to escape by jumping out of the window before the fire department arrived.

A short time later, a corridor window burned through, causing thick smoke to spread through the building and necessitating an evacuation. "We brought a total of 37 people outside, 15 of whom were rescued using a turntable ladder," said the spokesperson.

(Bild: „Krone"-Leserreporter)
(Bild: „Krone“-Leserreporter)

Vienna's professional rescue team had to provide medical assistance to a total of 44 people. A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

The fire department is currently still clearing up the site. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Charlotte Sequard-Poyer
Charlotte Sequard-Poyer
