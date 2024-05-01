US Treasury Department:
New sanctions against supporters of Russia
The US government has imposed a new package of sanctions against supporters of the war against Ukraine. Around 300 individuals and companies are affected, as announced by the US Treasury Department on Wednesday.
Companies from Russia, China and other countries accused of helping the Kremlin to obtain weapons and armaments for the war are affected. According to a statement, most of the companies are said to have helped with the procurement of components that are normally prohibited. Two are believed to have assisted in obtaining materials for the production of ammunition.
Two companies from EU member states are also affected, specifically from Belgium and Slovakia. Most of the companies on the sanctions list - around 200 - come directly from Russia, half of them from the arms, transportation or high-tech sectors.
Freezing of assets
The nature of the sanctions is not unknown: For example, assets of affected individuals residing in the US and affected companies are frozen. In addition, a ban has been imposed on US institutions and citizens from doing business with the sanctioned persons. Entry into the USA is also prohibited.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects the new sanctions to "further disrupt and weaken Russia's war effort by targeting its military-industrial base and the circumvention networks that supply it."
