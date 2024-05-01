Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Customs in Salzburg

It was an (almost) perfect start to May

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 19:00

Fantastic weather, the best atmosphere - and many a mishap. That's how the traditional Maypole festivities went this year.

comment0 Kommentare

Off with the dirndl, into the lederhosen! The traditional May Day festivals took place all over Salzburg on Wednesday in glorious weather: sunshine, temperatures above 20 degrees, a mild breeze - plus a grilled chicken and a beer. What more could you want?

A broken treetop, a felled tree
It's hardly surprising that the people of Salzburg flocked to the countless maypole erections in the province. However, the festivities did not go entirely according to plan everywhere: in Strobl, the top of the tree broke and buckled during erection. However, the men from the traditional costume association "D' Bleckwandla" did not hesitate and reattached the top. The traditional May Day celebration in Lungau was more troublesome.

Cheers! (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Cheers!
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

In the Tamsweg district of Mörtelsdorf, unknown persons sawed down the children's maypole. "A joke, that has nothing to do with tradition", said an angry Lungau resident to the "Krone" newspaper.

This magnificent tree stands in Saalfelden. (Bild: Hölzl Roland)
This magnificent tree stands in Saalfelden.
(Bild: Hölzl Roland)

Things were much more harmless in St. Michael, just a few kilometers away. In the Glashütte district, the Red Cross erected the maypole for the 40th time. Hiasler farmer Michael Maier donated the magnificent tree. However, the Red Cross helpers did not want to reveal the height of the tree for the time being. This is because everyone in Lungau could guess the length of the trunk in a guessing game during the maypole cutting on July 13.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf