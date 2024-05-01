It was an (almost) perfect start to May

Things were much more harmless in St. Michael, just a few kilometers away. In the Glashütte district, the Red Cross erected the maypole for the 40th time. Hiasler farmer Michael Maier donated the magnificent tree. However, the Red Cross helpers did not want to reveal the height of the tree for the time being. This is because everyone in Lungau could guess the length of the trunk in a guessing game during the maypole cutting on July 13.