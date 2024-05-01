A roaring party
Slovenian victory at Vorarlberg cycling festival
The 13th GP Vorarlberg in Nenzing ended with the victory of the leader in the Road Cycling League Austria, the Slovenian Jaka Primožic, who prevailed in the final sprint of the leading group ahead of last year's Czech winner Michael Boroš. The best Austrian was Martin Messner in third place.
Austria once again lived up to its reputation as a cycling country on the national holiday. At the 13th edition of the "GP Vorarlberg", the third race of the Road Cycling League Austria season, the atmosphere was great long before the starting signal. Countless kids took part in the races of the now legendary "Käferle Cup", turning the start and finish town of Nenzing into a true cycling mecca and the event into a roaring party
Preliminary decision in round six
In sporting terms, the race initially developed as expected. On the first five of the eight 18-kilometer loops through the Walgau region, small groups were unable to pull away from the peloton. On the sixth lap, however, 52 riders - including Team Vorarlberg riders Jannis Peter, Alexander Konychev and Lukas Rüegg - broke away.
Decision only in the final sprint
As a result, a six-man top group formed, which also included Felt Felbermayr pro Hermann Pernsteiner and last year's Czech winner Michael Boroš (Elkov-Kasper) and was joined by three more riders on the penultimate mountain lap to the Alpencamping. The decision was made in the sprint and the leader of the Road Cycling League Austria, the Slovenian Jaka Primožic (Hrinkow Advarics), came out on top. Martin Messner (WSA KTM Graz) was the best Austrian behind Boroš in third place, while Jannis Peter was the best Team Vorarlberg rider in seventh.
