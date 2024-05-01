Slovenian victory at Vorarlberg cycling festival

Decision only in the final sprint

As a result, a six-man top group formed, which also included Felt Felbermayr pro Hermann Pernsteiner and last year's Czech winner Michael Boroš (Elkov-Kasper) and was joined by three more riders on the penultimate mountain lap to the Alpencamping. The decision was made in the sprint and the leader of the Road Cycling League Austria, the Slovenian Jaka Primožic (Hrinkow Advarics), came out on top. Martin Messner (WSA KTM Graz) was the best Austrian behind Boroš in third place, while Jannis Peter was the best Team Vorarlberg rider in seventh.