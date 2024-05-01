Traveling too fast?
May wagon overturned in southern Baden – 30 injured
In the German town of Kandern (Baden-Württemberg), a float trailer tipped over on its side on Wednesday. As a result, 29 people fell out of the trailer and suffered injuries, three of them serious.
According to incident commander Simon Redling, the injured sustained craniocerebral trauma, concussions, broken bones or sprains. 20 people had to be taken to nearby hospitals.
The spokesman said that the combination of an agricultural machine and a trailer tipped onto its side on a left-hand bend. The exact cause is still unclear. The combination may have been traveling too fast or the weight may have been incorrectly distributed.
A total of 40 people were on the trailer at the time of the accident. Around 90 members of the fire and rescue services were at the scene on Wednesday afternoon. Kandern is located around 50 kilometers south of Freiburg.
Four people hit by maypole
Another accident occurred on Wednesday in Amorbach, Bavaria. There, branches of a falling maypole hit three children (aged between five and twelve) and a 52-year-old woman. They were treated by the fire department and taken to nearby hospitals.
According to the police, the maypole was to be erected using heavy equipment. Shortly before the tree was erected, it tipped sideways and injured the people. The police are investigating.
