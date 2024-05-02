“I worry about my daughter every day”

Initiative received 211 signatures

Because he felt that he was not being listened to by the authorities, the 79-year-old went to collect signatures in March of this year. His initiative found over 200 supporters in the neighborhood and he proudly presented them to the mayor of Wagna. However, Peter Stradner (SPÖ) argued: "Federal and provincial roads are not our responsibility, which is why we cannot discuss the initiative in the municipal council." However, he has great sympathy for Flucher and his daughter. "We are very happy to respond to feasible ideas," says the mayor.