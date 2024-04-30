Uproar over new conference center

"The plans have been ready for two and a half years, everyone agrees, only the city won't go along because of Liesnig," criticizes trade fair president Harald Kogler. Half of the construction costs of 20 million euros will be paid by the trade fair itself anyway, five million euros will be paid by the state and the city will have to pay another five. "Nothing has been invested in the exhibition grounds since 2005. There are 14 trade fairs and 300,000 visitors a year, as well as 150 one-day events. The halls are 40 years old," says Kogler: "It's shameful what's going on here." Event organizer Thomas Semmler agrees: "It looks like the Eastern Bloc at the trade fair. I'm now moving to Finkenstein or Moosburg and no longer making any bookings in Klagenfurt."