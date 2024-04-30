Liesnig in the crossfire
Uproar over new conference center
Criticism of Klagenfurt's SP deputy mayor regarding the conference center: Carinthian trade fairs and the other city parties are lashing out at Philipp Liesnig.
Harsh criticism from the trade fair management and all city parties (TK, VP, FP, Greens, Neos) poured down on Klagenfurt's deputy mayor and finance officer Philipp Liesnig (SP) on Tuesday in the struggle for a new conference center. The conference center would be important for the Koralmbahn. But Klagenfurt currently has nothing. For swimming you have to go to Villach or St. Veit, for balls to Velden. Conferences and concerts are also no longer feasible.
After Liesnig's last refusal, I wanted to quit as head of the trade fair. I'm 64 and do it on a voluntary basis. It's shameful what's happening here.
Harald Kogler, Messepräsident und CEO Hirsch
"The plans have been ready for two and a half years, everyone agrees, only the city won't go along because of Liesnig," criticizes trade fair president Harald Kogler. Half of the construction costs of 20 million euros will be paid by the trade fair itself anyway, five million euros will be paid by the state and the city will have to pay another five. "Nothing has been invested in the exhibition grounds since 2005. There are 14 trade fairs and 300,000 visitors a year, as well as 150 one-day events. The halls are 40 years old," says Kogler: "It's shameful what's going on here." Event organizer Thomas Semmler agrees: "It looks like the Eastern Bloc at the trade fair. I'm now moving to Finkenstein or Moosburg and no longer making any bookings in Klagenfurt."
Julia Löschnig (VP): "The conference center would be a turbo boost for the city. If Liesnig has no money, he should say so. Then we'll find other ways." FP Club leader Andreas Skorianz: "At the last municipal council meeting, we had to approve an additional 1.8 million euros to the existing loan of 50 million euros for the indoor swimming pool because of Liesnig. The indoor pool is still a long way off. Nevertheless, money was not an issue."
Involvement of tourism
Liesnig defends himself: "The accounts have shown that we need a new form of financing in Klagenfurt. Tourism should help pay for the conference center. It is even obliged to do so."
