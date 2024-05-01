Johannes Kopf
AMS boss launches chart attack as Labor MC
AMS boss Johannes Kopf is now operating as a labor MC with the title "Mehr vom Leben!". The pop/dance number, with which the head of the Public Employment Service approaches an unpopular topic in a humorous and popular way, is released on Labor Day: it is about the conflict between "boomer employers" and young people about their attitude to work.
Johannes Kopf is normally known from the other pages at krone.at. On those pages, he talks about the situation on the labor market in his role as head of the AMS. Here, however, it is something less tangible and far more abstract. It's about art - and Kopf himself is the protagonist.
What really matters to people
Because on May 1, the pop/dance song "Mehr vom Leben!" will be released. "The conflict between older employers and young applicants (in some families also between parents and their children) is currently of great concern to many companies and also to us at the AMS. What could be more natural than to tell this story on Labor Day?" says the 50-year-old about his "mission".
The AMS boss operates as the Labor MC. How did that come about? "Labor fits well, doesn't it? And there are already so many interpretations of the meaning of the MC that I'm happy to keep you guessing," he smiles.
And what is the song about? "'More of life' stands in contrast to 'More to live for' and describes the fact that young, well-qualified people today strive less for careers and bonuses and want to spend more time with their family, friends and hobbies."
What Kopf would like to see
The title (the former FPÖ minister Beate Hartinger-Klein is also "honored" with her slogan "Who creates the work") is to run in the country's clubs and discos. Who does he want to reach specifically? "The song was produced by two 23-year-old Viennese producers, Benedikt Meschik and Max Mc Manus, so that it's not just a 50-year-old making a song about youth. The two brought a lot of their own ideas to the composition, so musically it is a joint work. The young people themselves also sing in my song and if young people want to dance to my song, then that would make me very, very happy."
