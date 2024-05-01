Vorteilswelt
Opening in Krems

Traditional butcher brings a breath of fresh air to the city center

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 19:00

On Thursday, the Höllerschmid butcher's opens a new branch at Steinertor in Krems. The first next to the flagship store.

Although the economic situation is not too rosy at the moment, many butcher's shops throughout Austria have had to close their doors in recent years and the Kremser Landstraße has also had to contend with business losses time and again, the Höllerschmid family from the Kamptal now wants to really get going in the center of Krems - right next to the Steinertor.

Manfred (left) and Monika Höllerschmid, Kristýna Krejci, Stefanie Haslinger-Hutter and Christoph Höllerschmid-Haslinger are looking forward to the new challenge right in Krems.
Manfred (left) and Monika Höllerschmid, Kristýna Krejci, Stefanie Haslinger-Hutter and Christoph Höllerschmid-Haslinger are looking forward to the new challenge right in Krems.
(Bild: rainer friedl)
Classic: Leberkäs-Semmel
Classic: Leberkäs-Semmel
(Bild: Hannes Eichinger)
Full display cases: The branch opens on May 2
Full display cases: The branch opens on May 2
(Bild: Adler und Wald)

New branch right in the center of Krems
The company, which is based in Walkersdorf, officially opens its first branch on Thursday. Days in advance, visitors were able to take a look at the brand new premises right next to the Krems landmark.

Not only meat and sausage products are on offer, as in the "Fleischbank" at the main location in Walkersdorf: "In the new store there is also a snack area with small snacks such as a roast beef sandwich or an antipasti plate. We also serve our visitors a glass of wine or a Seidl beer," says Höllerschmid sales manager Kristýna Krejci excitedly. Of course, the classic Leberkäs-Semmerl is also a must. Customers can also find out about the latest products in a relaxed atmosphere.

The new branch will also be a place to enjoy a well-deserved evening after work with delicacies and drinks. The grand opening will take place tomorrow. The butcher's shop is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 am to 7 pm, Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm.

Magdalena Winkler
Magdalena Winkler
