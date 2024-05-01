Opening in Krems
Traditional butcher brings a breath of fresh air to the city center
On Thursday, the Höllerschmid butcher's opens a new branch at Steinertor in Krems. The first next to the flagship store.
Although the economic situation is not too rosy at the moment, many butcher's shops throughout Austria have had to close their doors in recent years and the Kremser Landstraße has also had to contend with business losses time and again, the Höllerschmid family from the Kamptal now wants to really get going in the center of Krems - right next to the Steinertor.
New branch right in the center of Krems
The company, which is based in Walkersdorf, officially opens its first branch on Thursday. Days in advance, visitors were able to take a look at the brand new premises right next to the Krems landmark.
Not only meat and sausage products are on offer, as in the "Fleischbank" at the main location in Walkersdorf: "In the new store there is also a snack area with small snacks such as a roast beef sandwich or an antipasti plate. We also serve our visitors a glass of wine or a Seidl beer," says Höllerschmid sales manager Kristýna Krejci excitedly. Of course, the classic Leberkäs-Semmerl is also a must. Customers can also find out about the latest products in a relaxed atmosphere.
The new branch will also be a place to enjoy a well-deserved evening after work with delicacies and drinks. The grand opening will take place tomorrow. The butcher's shop is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 am to 7 pm, Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.