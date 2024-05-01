Traditional butcher brings a breath of fresh air to the city center

Not only meat and sausage products are on offer, as in the "Fleischbank" at the main location in Walkersdorf: "In the new store there is also a snack area with small snacks such as a roast beef sandwich or an antipasti plate. We also serve our visitors a glass of wine or a Seidl beer," says Höllerschmid sales manager Kristýna Krejci excitedly. Of course, the classic Leberkäs-Semmerl is also a must. Customers can also find out about the latest products in a relaxed atmosphere.