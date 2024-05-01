“Does your purple heart ache, Alexander Gorgon?”

krone.at: There have been many changes in the position of Poland team manager in recent times - after Jerzy Brzęczek, who lasted around two and a half years, three national team coaches have been in office for barely a year. Not that we're not familiar with coaching discussions in Austria, but what's going on with the Poles?

Gorgon:(ponders) Good question. I think that it wasn't just the results that were lacking, they were also dissatisfied with the way the national team was playing. There was simply no coach who had somehow managed to form a unit out of these big stars. They tried, of course, first with one coach, then with another and then they thought they had to bring in a star coach like Santos (European champion coach with Portugal in 2016, ed.). Of course, it didn't work out at all with him - because of the language barrier and because he stood for the old school, which simply didn't suit the national team. Now, on the other hand, things are looking much better and the hope here in Poland is that this difficult match in the qualifying play-off, when they got past Wales, will create a kind of euphoria - even if they weren't as satisfied with the quality of the qualifying matches as they were.