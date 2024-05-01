Club fights for a better life for women

Making a positive difference to the lives of women and girls with the help of a global network and supporting working women. The so-called "Soroptimist Club Innsbruck" has dedicated itself to this goal. It was founded in 1984. It now boasts around 100,000 honorary members in 132 countries. The values that the club is also committed to: Human rights for all, global peace and international understanding, integrity and democratic decision-making as well as diversity and friendship.