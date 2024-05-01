Vorteilswelt
For 40 years

Club fights for a better life for women

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 16:00

The "Soroptimist Club Innsbruck" was founded in 1984 and is celebrating its anniversary this year. Changing the lives of women and girls for the better is the focus of its work.

Making a positive difference to the lives of women and girls with the help of a global network and supporting working women. The so-called "Soroptimist Club Innsbruck" has dedicated itself to this goal. It was founded in 1984. It now boasts around 100,000 honorary members in 132 countries. The values that the club is also committed to: Human rights for all, global peace and international understanding, integrity and democratic decision-making as well as diversity and friendship.

Women should not be invisible in the background of society, but should come to the fore, encourage each other, exchange ideas and support each other

Esther Happacher

Discussion about career paths
The 40th anniversary was recently celebrated. To mark the occasion, Tamara Deuschle (master carpenter), Evelyn Geiger-Anker (Director of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce), Irene Girkinger (Director of the Tyrolean State Theatre), Rita Goller (Founder and Director of the Women's Jazz Orchestra), Veronika Sexl (Rector of the University of Innsbruck) and Karin Svoboda (Director of the Tyrolean Savings Bank), moderated by Doris Schulz, discussed the importance of support on the career path, including in the sense of "sisterhood", as well as specialist knowledge, performance and structured leadership.

The members of the association. (Bild: Reinhold Sigl)
225,000 euros in donations raised
There was also a lively exchange of questions from the audience. These revolved around the topics of women's quotas, justification and gendering. Esther Happacher, President of the Soroptimist Club Innsbruck, emphasized that "women should not be invisible in the background of society, but should come to the fore, encourage each other, exchange ideas and support each other".

Incidentally, over the past 40 years, the club in Innsbruck has been able to collect 225,000 euros in donations and use them for its goals.

Manuel Schwaiger
