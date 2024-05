Cat siblings are waiting for their forever home

The "Wir fürs Tier" association is unique - at least in southern Burgenland! "As there is not a single animal shelter in the region and suffering is omnipresent here too, we bought a house that was converted into a cat shelter using donations and our own funds. It is now a refuge for hundreds of cats, which are nursed back to health and placed in loving homes," explains Alice Siebenbrunner, founder and chairwoman of the animal welfare association "Wir fürs Tier" Oberwart.